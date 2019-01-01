Japan's oldest shrine holds ritual 'tug-of-war'

OSAKA, Oct 03 ( News On Japan ) - The "Otsuna-kake Shinji" ritual, a tradition that has persisted for 1,300 years at the renowned Iwaya Shrine in Kumano City, Mie Prefecture, often regarded as Japan's most ancient shrine, was held on Monday.

A 170-meter-long thick rope was used in a 'tug-of-war' to connect a massive rock that is 45 meters high with pillars in the shrine grounds. It is believed that touching this rope brings good luck.

The shrine suffered damage during Typhoon No. 7 in August, felling several of its trees.

About 300 people participated in the ceremony, raising thunderous applause when the thick rope, securely fastened to the massive rock, was successfully stretched to the coastline and hung within the shrine grounds.