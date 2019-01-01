Japan's oldest shrine holds ritual 'tug-of-war'
OSAKA, Oct 03 (News On Japan) - The "Otsuna-kake Shinji" ritual, a tradition that has persisted for 1,300 years at the renowned Iwaya Shrine in Kumano City, Mie Prefecture, often regarded as Japan's most ancient shrine, was held on Monday.
A 170-meter-long thick rope was used in a 'tug-of-war' to connect a massive rock that is 45 meters high with pillars in the shrine grounds. It is believed that touching this rope brings good luck.
The shrine suffered damage during Typhoon No. 7 in August, felling several of its trees.
About 300 people participated in the ceremony, raising thunderous applause when the thick rope, securely fastened to the massive rock, was successfully stretched to the coastline and hung within the shrine grounds.
Japan's oldest shrine holds ritual 'tug-of-war'
News On Japan - Oct 03
The "Otsuna-kake Shinji" ritual, a tradition that has persisted for 1,300 years at the renowned Iwaya Shrine in Kumano City, Mie Prefecture, often regarded as Japan's most ancient shrine, was held on Monday.
News On Japan - Oct 03
The "Otsuna-kake Shinji" ritual, a tradition that has persisted for 1,300 years at the renowned Iwaya Shrine in Kumano City, Mie Prefecture, often regarded as Japan's most ancient shrine, was held on Monday.
Japan had hottest September ever, following scorching summer
NHK - Oct 02
Weather officials in Japan say average temperatures in September were the highest since recordkeeping began 125 years ago.
NHK - Oct 02
Weather officials in Japan say average temperatures in September were the highest since recordkeeping began 125 years ago.
New tax for tourists visiting Miyajima goes into effect
NHK - Oct 02
Visitors to the western Japan island of Miyajima, home to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Itsukushima Shrine, must pay a tax to the city of Hatsukaichi, starting Sunday.
NHK - Oct 02
Visitors to the western Japan island of Miyajima, home to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Itsukushima Shrine, must pay a tax to the city of Hatsukaichi, starting Sunday.
Japan Airlines unveils details about its new flagship aircraft: the Airbus A350-1000 which will fly to New York
livefromalounge.com - Oct 02
Japan Airlines has revealed the details of its new A350-1000 aircraft, which it calls its new flagship aircraft, to replace the current long-haul aircraft for the airline, the Airbus A350-1000.
livefromalounge.com - Oct 02
Japan Airlines has revealed the details of its new A350-1000 aircraft, which it calls its new flagship aircraft, to replace the current long-haul aircraft for the airline, the Airbus A350-1000.
Nagoya enforces 'No walking on escalators'
News On Japan - Oct 01
Nagoya City in central Japan is now requiring people to stop walking while riding an escalator in order to prevent accidents.
News On Japan - Oct 01
Nagoya City in central Japan is now requiring people to stop walking while riding an escalator in order to prevent accidents.
Fans celebrate test run of Kanazawa-Tsuruga bullet train
News On Japan - Oct 01
In preparation for the opening of the Hokuriku Shinkansen Kanazawa-Tsuruga section next March, welcome ceremonies were held Sunday at various train stations along the route.
News On Japan - Oct 01
In preparation for the opening of the Hokuriku Shinkansen Kanazawa-Tsuruga section next March, welcome ceremonies were held Sunday at various train stations along the route.
Women pull their weight in Japan's rickshaw sector
DW - Oct 01
Only a few women in Tokyo work as rickshaw runners. But thanks to postings on social media, more and more women are venturing into the traditional male-dominated profession.
DW - Oct 01
Only a few women in Tokyo work as rickshaw runners. But thanks to postings on social media, more and more women are venturing into the traditional male-dominated profession.
Before You Go: Essential Information for Japanese Travelers to Spain
newsonjapan.com - Sep 29
A 2019 survey found that Spain is one of the top three countries that Japanese people would like to visit in the future.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 29
A 2019 survey found that Spain is one of the top three countries that Japanese people would like to visit in the future.
Unexpected snapshots by foreign visitors capture the charms of Japan
News On Japan - Sep 27
In August of this year, the number of foreign tourists who visited Japan was approximately 2.15 million, a staggering 13 times higher than August of the previous year, marking the third consecutive month with over 2 million visitors.
News On Japan - Sep 27
In August of this year, the number of foreign tourists who visited Japan was approximately 2.15 million, a staggering 13 times higher than August of the previous year, marking the third consecutive month with over 2 million visitors.
Salmon shortage leads to brown bear cubs dying in Japan
straitstimes.com - Sep 27
Brown bears usually wait to feed on pink salmon swimming upstream at the estuaries in Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido from mid-August to early October.
straitstimes.com - Sep 27
Brown bears usually wait to feed on pink salmon swimming upstream at the estuaries in Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido from mid-August to early October.
Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train trial runs begin ahead of new section opening
NHK - Sep 26
Trial runs of a bullet train of the Hokuriku Shinkansen line have begun in an extended part of the line set to open in March.
NHK - Sep 26
Trial runs of a bullet train of the Hokuriku Shinkansen line have begun in an extended part of the line set to open in March.
Foreigners flock to brutal 'midsummer pilgrimage'
News On Japan - Sep 25
The Shikoku pilgrimage takes pilgrims to 88 sacred sites scattered across the island, covering a total distance of roughly 1,200 kilometers.
News On Japan - Sep 25
The Shikoku pilgrimage takes pilgrims to 88 sacred sites scattered across the island, covering a total distance of roughly 1,200 kilometers.
How to Watch KABUKI Performance in TOKYO Japan - Now Easier to put in your Itinerary
Tokyo Kenchan - Sep 25
Kabuki is a Japanese traditional art perform that continues from hundreds years ago. During your visit to Japan, you can watch the Kabuki performance that are held in regular schedule in Tokyo's Kabukiza Theater. This video explain how you can get tickets and visit Tokyo's Kabukiza.
Tokyo Kenchan - Sep 25
Kabuki is a Japanese traditional art perform that continues from hundreds years ago. During your visit to Japan, you can watch the Kabuki performance that are held in regular schedule in Tokyo's Kabukiza Theater. This video explain how you can get tickets and visit Tokyo's Kabukiza.
Japan to prepare major transformation in tourism industry
newsonjapan.com - Sep 25
Japan is gearing up for a major transformation in the tourism industry, set to open its first integrated resorts (IRs) in 2030.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 25
Japan is gearing up for a major transformation in the tourism industry, set to open its first integrated resorts (IRs) in 2030.
Test runs start in part of Hokuriku Shinkansen Line set to open in March
NHK - Sep 23
Test runs have started in an extended part of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line that is set to open along the Sea of Japan coast next March.
NHK - Sep 23
Test runs have started in an extended part of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line that is set to open along the Sea of Japan coast next March.
First signs of autumn in Tokyo
News On Japan - Sep 23
A sudden change in the weather on Saturday brought temperatures in Tokyo below 25C for the first time in 3 months, as people enjoyed the first 'signs of autumn'.
News On Japan - Sep 23
A sudden change in the weather on Saturday brought temperatures in Tokyo below 25C for the first time in 3 months, as people enjoyed the first 'signs of autumn'.
Travel Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7