Man dies while removing hornets
TOKYO, Oct 05 (News On Japan) - A man in his 50s has died after being stung while attempting to remove hornets in Tateyama City, Chiba Prefecture.
The man, who was hired by the city to perform the removal, went to check the nest on Sep 3, but was stung on the ear and back by hornets.
A resident who witnessed the removal said, "I've never seen hornets this big before. They were buzzing around my head. It was dangerous. Contractors were also there, wearing protective suits, searching for the nest. Eventually, a man who was stung in two places by hornets came up, started feeling unwell, and then collapsed. We immediately called an ambulance."
The man was transported to hospital after a report to the fire department, but he was later confirmed to have died.
News On Japan - Oct 05
News On Japan - Oct 05
A man who was dining inside a McDonald's restaurant in Utsunomiya City was injured Wednesday when a car using the drive-thru accidentally smashed into the store.
BBC News - Oct 04
Pressure has been mounting on Japan’s government to legalise same-sex unions after a court ruled earlier this year that a ban on them was unconstitutional.
News On Japan - Oct 04
In response to an increasing number of "standing prostitutes" around Okubo Park in Tokyo's Kabukicho district, 35 women have been arrested in a police crackdown.
NHK - Oct 04
The western Japanese city of Nara known for its deer is investigating allegations that the animals have been abused.
News On Japan - Oct 02
A fire engulfed a horse barn at a riding club in Hiroshima City on Saturday, resulting in the death of eight horses.
News On Japan - Oct 01
Nagoya City in central Japan is now requiring people to stop walking while riding an escalator in order to prevent accidents.
News On Japan - Oct 01
Two young boys were attacked and injured by a monkey in Kyushu on Saturday, with a security camera capturing the primate entering a house before biting a 5-year-old boy inside.
News On Japan - Sep 29
A veteran male zookeeper has died after being mauled by a lion during feeding time at a safari park in northern Japan.
News On Japan - Sep 29
Two men in their twenties have been arrested on suspicion of graffiti with green and black spray paint on the walls of a commercial building near JR Hachioji Station, Tokyo.
News On Japan - Sep 29
A raccoon dog that was stranded on rocks off the seawall adjacent to Yamaguchi Ube Airport for over 3 days has disappeared after concerned neighbors installed a ladder to help the stricken animal escape.
News On Japan - Sep 29
A truck driver has died at the scene when his trailer overturned in Konan City, Shiga Prefecture, causing a large-scale potato spillage.
News On Japan - Sep 28
A 73-year-old unemployed man fatally stabbed his wife and eldest daughter who were inpatients at a neurology hospital in Shizuoka, central Japan, before turning the knife on himself Wednesday afternoon.
NHK - Sep 28
A lawyer for a transgender individual has told Japan's Supreme Court that the requirement of surgery to remove reproductive functions for gender registry changes is unconstitutional.
News On Japan - Sep 27
The Chiba District Court has handed down a 13-year prison sentence to a former police inspector who was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and other crimes against several women.
NHK - Sep 27
Tokyo police have arrested two Japanese men on suspicion of aiding illegal online gambling.