Man dies while removing hornets

TOKYO, Oct 05 ( News On Japan ) - A man in his 50s has died after being stung while attempting to remove hornets in Tateyama City, Chiba Prefecture.

The man, who was hired by the city to perform the removal, went to check the nest on Sep 3, but was stung on the ear and back by hornets.

A resident who witnessed the removal said, "I've never seen hornets this big before. They were buzzing around my head. It was dangerous. Contractors were also there, wearing protective suits, searching for the nest. Eventually, a man who was stung in two places by hornets came up, started feeling unwell, and then collapsed. We immediately called an ambulance."

The man was transported to hospital after a report to the fire department, but he was later confirmed to have died.