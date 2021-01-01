The charm of Iriomote Island
NAHA, Oct 10 (News On Japan) - ABC TV "News Okaeri" announcer Taichi Yokoyama travels across Japan introducing SDGs initiatives and locations.
Iriomote Island, Okinawa, which was registered as a World Heritage Site in 2021, has diverse nature, unique animals, and many profound charms.
Diagon Alley from Harry Potter | Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo
“Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - Making of Harry Potter” was created at the former site of the amusement park “Toshimaen” (Nerima-ku, Tokyo), and became the second facility in the world after London.
Shibuya informs foreign press of Halloween party ban
The mayor of Tokyo's busy Shibuya Ward has asked foreign tourists to avoid taking part in Halloween festivities in the streets near Shibuya station. Hasebe Ken said he wants to avoid overcrowding and other raucous activities, after last year's deadly Halloween crowd crush in South Korea.
American tourists flock to Japan to take advantage of weak yen, strong US dollar
A strong US dollar, thanks to recent jumps in American interest rates, has raised the spending power of Americans abroad. US tourists have been flocking to traditionally expensive countries like Japan, keen to take advantage of the weak Japanese yen.
I Survived Japan's WEIRDEST Hotels
This is a Jurassic Park Hotel, in the middle of Japan. Pretty weird, right? Well, it's got nothing on this bizarre, candy, princess hotel. And I'm going to be staying at both of these weird places and more to prove this one point: I am not weird!
Mt. Fuji's first snowfall 3 days later than average
Mount Fuji sported its first snowcap of the season on Thursday, five days later than last year and three days later than an average year, a local weather agency said.
Hokkaido's Asahidake covered by autumn foliage, season's first snowcap
Autumn foliage is drawing visitors to Hokkaido's 2,291-meter Mount Asahidake in the Taisetsusan mountain range, the highest peak in Japan's northernmost prefecture.
Watch out for bears: Japan issues safety warning to those visiting mountains
Japan has issued a safety warning to people visiting its mountains during autumn, telling them to watch out for bears.
Typhoon Koinu moving north toward Japan's Okinawa
Japanese weather officials say the very strong typhoon Koinu is likely to approach the Sakishima Islands in the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa on Wednesday.
Japan Rail Pass ALTERNATIVES | Saving Money on Transportation
With the Japan Rail Pass' drastic price increase in 2023, many travellers will look for alternatives during their trip to Japan. In this video we are going to take a lot at some of the best alternatives to the Japan Rail Pass.
Japan's oldest shrine holds ritual 'tug-of-war'
The "Otsuna-kake Shinji" ritual, a tradition that has persisted for 1,300 years at the renowned Iwaya Shrine in Kumano City, Mie Prefecture, often regarded as Japan's most ancient shrine, was held on Monday.
Japan had hottest September ever, following scorching summer
Weather officials in Japan say average temperatures in September were the highest since recordkeeping began 125 years ago.
New tax for tourists visiting Miyajima goes into effect
Visitors to the western Japan island of Miyajima, home to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Itsukushima Shrine, must pay a tax to the city of Hatsukaichi, starting Sunday.
Japan Airlines unveils details about its new flagship aircraft: the Airbus A350-1000 which will fly to New York
Japan Airlines has revealed the details of its new A350-1000 aircraft, which it calls its new flagship aircraft, to replace the current long-haul aircraft for the airline, the Airbus A350-1000.
Nagoya enforces 'No walking on escalators'
Nagoya City in central Japan is now requiring people to stop walking while riding an escalator in order to prevent accidents.
Fans celebrate test run of Kanazawa-Tsuruga bullet train
In preparation for the opening of the Hokuriku Shinkansen Kanazawa-Tsuruga section next March, welcome ceremonies were held Sunday at various train stations along the route.
