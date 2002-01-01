Truck driver dies falling into garbage pit

OSAKA, Oct 11 ( News On Japan ) - A company employee in his 40s died on Monday after the garbage truck he was unloading tipped and fell 5 meters into a garbage pit at a waste processing facility in Matsuyama City, Ehime Prefecture.

The driver had parked in front of garbage pit and raised the truck's platform to unload the garbage, causing the vehicle to lose balance and fall into the pit. The truck driver was later confirmed dead at hospital.

City officials explained at a regular press conference that there was an accident in 2002 when a collection truck fell into a collection site, injuring a worker. The incident was caused by the garbage inside the truck not ejecting properly, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced.