Weather conditions ideal for 'castle in the sky'
OSAKA, Oct 20 (News On Japan) - At the ruins of Takeda Castle in Asago City, Hyogo Prefecture, a mystical sight, known as the "sea of clouds," appeared on Thursday.
The sea of clouds often occurs when there's a significant temperature difference between day and night. On Sep 19, the temperature difference near the Takeda Castle ruins was a significant 18.5°C, making it an ideal day to witness the 'castle in the sky.'
At the ruins of Takeda Castle in Asago City, Hyogo Prefecture, a mystical sight, known as the "sea of clouds," appeared on Thursday.
Autumn leaves color Oku-Nikko
Autumn leaves are in full bloom in Tochigi and Nikko, with red and yellow trees surrounding pure white running water.
Foreign visitor spending hits record in Japan as 'overtourism' concern returns
Foreign visitors are back in Japan and putting more money into the economy than ever before. Their spending hit a quarterly record, backed by a sharp recovery in arrival numbers and the weaker yen.
Japan's bullet trains going completely smoke-free
Starting from next spring, smoking rooms will be phased out on all Shinkansen trains operated by JR Tokai, JR West Japan, and JR Kyushu, making the entire trip smoke-free.
Japanese airline puts on extra flight after group of sumo wrestlers made plane too heavy
Japan’s flag carrier airline was forced to lay on an extra flight because flights carrying sumo wrestlers may have been too heavy to fly safely.
Ibaraki ranks 'least attractive prefecture' for 12th time in 15 years
This year's prefectural attractiveness ranking placed Hokkaido in 1st place, Kyoto Prefecture in 2nd place, and Okinawa Prefecture in 3rd place, marking the same top three for the fourth consecutive year.
21-hour Cruise on cheapest room on a Japan's Overnight ferry | Tokyo Kyushu Ferry
Tonight i took the cheapest room on the Tokyo-Kyushu Ferry's "Soreiyu", a convenient way to travel from Kanto to Kyushu, from Yokosuka to Shin Moji
Kanto's autumn festival features traditional 'float turning'
One of the largest autumn festivals in the Kanto region has begun in Katori City, Chiba Prefecture, where 4-ton floats are moved in sync around the shape of the Japanese character "の".
With Japan’s otaku haven Akihabara soon undergoing redevelopment, some fear it may lose its charm
Akihabara has been a hub of otaku culture for decades. However, in light of news that the district will be undergoing redevelopment, some seem to have concerns about whether the changes will result in the area losing its unique charm.
How to Visit HAKONE from Tokyo. A Day Trip Guide from Tokyo to Hakone.
Hakone is a popular destination from Tokyo to enjoy hotsprings, dynamic snenery of nature, and ride on some mountain rails. This is my travel vlog to Hakone with some information that might be helpful for travelers considering visiting Hakone. :)
Trying $15 Private Solo Sleep Pod in Tokyo Japan | Capsule Hotel Block Room
Today, we are staying in Capsule Hotel Block Room located in Akabane, Tokyo, Japan. Just relax and enjoy the video!
Exploring Nagoya Castle | My Favorite Castle in Japan
Join me on a stroll around the magnificent Nagoya Castle! As we explore the stunning grounds and soak in the beauty of this historic landmark.
The charm of Iriomote Island
ABC TV "News Okaeri" announcer Taichi Yokoyama travels across Japan introducing SDGs initiatives and locations.
Diagon Alley from Harry Potter | Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo
“Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - Making of Harry Potter” was created at the former site of the amusement park “Toshimaen” (Nerima-ku, Tokyo), and became the second facility in the world after London.
Shibuya informs foreign press of Halloween party ban
The mayor of Tokyo's busy Shibuya Ward has asked foreign tourists to avoid taking part in Halloween festivities in the streets near Shibuya station. Hasebe Ken said he wants to avoid overcrowding and other raucous activities, after last year's deadly Halloween crowd crush in South Korea.
American tourists flock to Japan to take advantage of weak yen, strong US dollar
A strong US dollar, thanks to recent jumps in American interest rates, has raised the spending power of Americans abroad. US tourists have been flocking to traditionally expensive countries like Japan, keen to take advantage of the weak Japanese yen.
