Elderly driver plows into 3 elementary school students, causing seriously injuries

TOKYO, Oct 27 ( News On Japan ) - A 75-year-old man has been arrested after his car hit 3 second-grade elementary school students, leaving one boy unconscious and the other 2 hospitalized with fractures.

The accident happened at around 2:40 pm on Thursday, when the driver's yellow compact car collided with elementary school students at a T-intersection in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka.

Local residents called emergency services, reporting, "Children have been hit and are on the ground crying."

The front windshield on the passenger side of the car was significantly shattered, while the front bumper was also damaged.

According to police, the victims are two second-grade boys and one girl from elementary school. They were taken to a hospital in Hamamatsu City where one of the boys is unconscious with severe head injuries. The other boy and the girl also suffered serious injuries, including fractures.

Police arrested nearby resident Takayanagi Riki on the spot for negligent driving resulting in injury.

Takayanagi is said to have admitted to the charges.

The accident scene is an area with heavy vehicle traffic and the sidewalk where elementary students commute to and from school is narrow.