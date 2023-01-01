Student dies in Hokkaido bear attack
HAKODATE, Nov 05 (News On Japan) - The body of a male university student has been found in the mountains of Hokkaido after being attacked by a bear.
The student went mountaineering in Ochisenken-dake near the southern tip of Hokkaido on Oct 29, but had since gone missing. Three days later an unidentified body was found nearby a dead brown bear.
It has been confirmed that the deceased was a a 22-year-old university student from Hakodate City after a driving license was found in a backpack near the body.
The cause of death was hemorrhagic shock due to severe injuries all over his body.
The death follows an unprecedented string of bear attacks across Japan, with statistics showing 180 incidents leading to five deaths between April and October this year.
