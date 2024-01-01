Three men found bleeding from head in Tokyo riverbank attack

TOKYO, Nov 08 ( News On Japan ) - Three men were found collapsed along a Tokyo riverbank in the early hours of Wednesday with head injuries, with one unconsciousness and in a critical condition.

Just after 4 a.m., a witness called emergency services to report "multiple people being assaulted" on a riverbank near Hino Bridge which connects Hino City and Tachikawa City over Tama River.

The three men who had collapsed are believed to be in their 20s to 30s, with one of them in a critical condition and unconscious.

According to investigators, two of the three men are Japanese, and the other is Nepalese.

Police officers confirmed that a pair fled over the bridge towards Hino City, and Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the assault.