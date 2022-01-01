Can Japan prosper with only half the population?
TOKYO, Nov 08 (News On Japan) - "Japan 4.0." suggests that even if Japan's population drops to less than half, to 50 million, it is possible to double wealth.
Japan's GDP is forecasted to fall behind Germany's, moving Japan to 4th in world rankings, drawing attention to "Japan 4.0."
Last month, the IMF announced its forecast for Japan's 2023 GDP to be $4.23 trillion, a decrease of 0.2% compared to the previous year.
Germany's GDP is forecasted to be about $4.43 trillion, leading to predictions that Japan, which had been third in the world, will fall in ranking.
The emergence of "startups" is said to be the key to overcoming this period of stagnation.
The Japanese government has already started to support startups, striving to increase investment to the scale of 10 trillion yen over five years, TV Asahi reports.
Japanese manufacturers' business confidence improved for the first time since August while service-sector mood rose for a second month, according to the Reuters Tankan poll, which also highlighted a challenging outlook amid a patchy economic recovery.
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor is moving to grow its presence in South America by expanding in Brazil.
Accor, the largest hospitality company in Europe operating hotels in 110 countries and regions, has announced it will open 23 hotels in Japan on April 1 next year.
Yamato Holdings, a leading land transport company, has introduced a cargo-only aircraft set to begin operations next year.
Victory sales have begun at department stores in Osaka following the Hanshin Tigers' first Japanese championship in 38 years.
More than 915 million yen in support was raised for the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo, nine times the target amount, making it the highest ever crowdfunding campaign in Japan.
The University of Tokyo has issued a strong appeal to organisations to refrain from employing pressure tactics on job-hunting students, a practice that has become increasingly prevalent in recent years as organisations scramble to secure talent amid a chronic labour shortage.
The sprawling metropolis of Tokyo, with its gleaming skyscrapers and neon lights, is not just an emblem of Japan's cultural might but also its financial prowess.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation will soon raise the interest rate on 10-year term deposits from the current 0.002% to 0.2%, a 100-fold increase, following a similar move by Mitsubishi UFJ.
Total taxable income declared by companies in Japan in fiscal 2022 grew 7 percent from the previous fiscal year to more than 85 trillion yen.
With only two months remaining this year, a ceremony marking the launch of New Year's greeting cards was held in Kyoto with the participation of Maiko (apprentice geisha).
Mitsubishi UFJ Bank has announced that it will increase the interest rate for its 10-year fixed-term deposit, currently at 0.002%, by 100 times to 0.2%.
The yen's depreciation has proved to be a boon for the Japanese housing market, as investors have been pouring money into the East Asian country's relatively cheaper real estate sector.
Toyota Motor has enjoyed a rapid recovery in profitability driven by a weak yen and price hikes, with its profit margin outpacing Tesla's during the April-September period for the first time in more than two years.
Major financial group Resona Group has liberalized the dress code for all its bank employees starting from November 1st with the intent of promoting free thinking.