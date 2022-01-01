Can Japan prosper with only half the population?

TOKYO, Nov 08 ( News On Japan ) - "Japan 4.0." suggests that even if Japan's population drops to less than half, to 50 million, it is possible to double wealth.

Japan's GDP is forecasted to fall behind Germany's, moving Japan to 4th in world rankings, drawing attention to "Japan 4.0."

Last month, the IMF announced its forecast for Japan's 2023 GDP to be $4.23 trillion, a decrease of 0.2% compared to the previous year.

Germany's GDP is forecasted to be about $4.43 trillion, leading to predictions that Japan, which had been third in the world, will fall in ranking.

The emergence of "startups" is said to be the key to overcoming this period of stagnation.

The Japanese government has already started to support startups, striving to increase investment to the scale of 10 trillion yen over five years, TV Asahi reports.