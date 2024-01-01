Woman beaten to death outside house, 2 men flee

Matsudo, Nov 09 ( News On Japan ) - Two men are on the run after fatally beating a woman on a residential street in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., a call was made to emergency services from a witness who reported "hearing a woman scream and seeing her being beaten by two men outside."

When police arrived, they found a woman in her 20s to 30s, believed to be Chinese, lying unconscious bleeding from the head. She was rushed to hospital but later confirmed dead.

The men fled westerly, with one being described as having a sturdy build, about 180 centimeters tall, wearing a cap and a jumper. The other was described as slim.

Police are pursuing the two individuals as murder suspects.