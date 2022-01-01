Yamaha to release 'new retro' 125cc motorcycle in December
TOKYO, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - Yamaha has announced a "new retro" themed 125cc motorcycle amid shrinking sales of mopeds in Japan.
The "XSR125," set to be released in December, features a round monitor and aims to balance nostalgia with performance.
Yamaha targets annual domestic sales of 3,000 units.
While sales of 50cc bikes, which can be ridden with a standard car driver's license, peaked at about 2 million units in 1980, they have declined to approximately 130,000 units in 2022. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the relatively stable demand for 125cc bikes.
Japan's National Police Agency's council is also discussing expanding the types of motorcycles that can be ridden with a car license, indicating intensifying competition in this class.
News On Japan - Nov 11
The CEO of Booking.com, Glenn Fogel, has sent an email to accommodation providers in Japan who have been experiencing significant delays in payments, the first intervention by the company since the issue was uncovered.
News On Japan - Nov 11
Yamaha has announced a "new retro" themed 125cc motorcycle amid shrinking sales of mopeds in Japan.
NHK - Nov 09
Japan has posted a record current account surplus for the first six months of the fiscal year. The figure came in at 12.7 trillion yen, or about 84 billion dollars, in the black amid cheaper energy imports and rate hikes abroad.
News On Japan - Nov 09
Dams in western Japan are in a critical situation due to record low rainfall.
News On Japan - Nov 09
Japanese young women tend to prioritize authenticity in their purchasing preferences, based on a survey for this year's Trend Awards.
MSN - Nov 09
Software developer Fuji Soft said on Wednesday it will launch a tender offer to take private four listed subsidiaries in Japan for a total price of about 41 billion yen ($271.78 million).
News On Japan - Nov 08
"Japan 4.0." suggests that even if Japan's population drops to less than half, to 50 million, it is possible to double wealth.
Reuters - Nov 08
Japanese manufacturers' business confidence improved for the first time since August while service-sector mood rose for a second month, according to the Reuters Tankan poll, which also highlighted a challenging outlook amid a patchy economic recovery.
News On Japan - Nov 08
LINE Yahoo sales revenue has reached a record 871.7 billion yen, an increase of 11.1 percent year-on-year, thanks to increased revenue from media operations and a thriving travel business.
NHK - Nov 08
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor is moving to grow its presence in South America by expanding in Brazil.
News On Japan - Nov 07
Accor, the largest hospitality company in Europe operating hotels in 110 countries and regions, has announced it will open 23 hotels in Japan on April 1 next year.
News On Japan - Nov 06
Yamato Holdings, a leading land transport company, has introduced a cargo-only aircraft set to begin operations next year.
News On Japan - Nov 06
Victory sales have begun at department stores in Osaka following the Hanshin Tigers' first Japanese championship in 38 years.
News On Japan - Nov 06
More than 915 million yen in support was raised for the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo, nine times the target amount, making it the highest ever crowdfunding campaign in Japan.
hrmasia.com - Nov 06
The University of Tokyo has issued a strong appeal to organisations to refrain from employing pressure tactics on job-hunting students, a practice that has become increasingly prevalent in recent years as organisations scramble to secure talent amid a chronic labour shortage.
newsonjapan.com - Nov 06
The sprawling metropolis of Tokyo, with its gleaming skyscrapers and neon lights, is not just an emblem of Japan's cultural might but also its financial prowess.