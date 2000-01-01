90% of households in Japan feeling inflationary pinch: survey
TOKYO, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - As consumer prices continue to rise in Japan, a recent survey indicates that 90% of households are experiencing financial strain.
Sumitomo Life Insurance surveyed 5,566 working-age men and women nationwide, with 89.7% of the respondents answering that rising prices are having an impact on their household finances, either 'significantly' or 'to some extent'.
When those who answered 'significantly' were asked which expenses were affected, the highest was 'food expenses' at 93.2%, followed by 'electricity bills' at 76.4%, and 'gasoline costs' at 60.9%.
88% of respondents said living expenses had 'increased,' with the average monthly cost of living rising by 8,043 yen to 22,825 yen since last year.
80.2% of people have tightened their budget, with 'food costs' being the most reduced expense at 48.7%, followed by 'clothing' at 26.3%.
Approximately 25% also mentioned cutting back on 'personal spending money' and 'socializing expenses'.
News On Japan - Nov 13
The main building of Shakasonji, resting place of rakugo artist Sanyutei Enraku, burnt to the ground on Sunday.
News On Japan - Nov 13
A widespread power outage affecting nearly 20% of households and businesses in Okinawa Prefecture was restored 2 hours after a thermal generator breakdown on Sunday afternoon.
News On Japan - Nov 12
A 48-year-old man who runs a tutoring school in Osaka has been arrested and charged for swindling 8.5 million yen in cash from a student's mother under the pretext of investment funds.
News On Japan - Nov 12
Foreign visitors continue to be amazed by 'Japan-only' experiences, from 'department store basements' to 'last trains.'
News On Japan - Nov 12
The number of age care worker resignations in Japan exceeded the number of new hires last year, with 'low wages' cited as one of the main reasons.
News On Japan - Nov 12
As consumer prices continue to rise in Japan, a recent survey indicates that 90% of households are experiencing financial strain.
News On Japan - Nov 12
A 53-year-old man has been arrested for entering a women's restroom at a highway service area while dressed as a woman to steal used menstrual products.
News On Japan - Nov 12
A major malfunction in Japan's credit card payment system impacted consumers at train stations and convenience stores for almost 8 hours from midday Saturday.
News On Japan - Nov 11
The first snowfall of the season has been observed in various parts of northern Japan due to the influence of a cold air mass sweeping across the upper atmosphere, with Hokkaido facing blizzard conditions.
News On Japan - Nov 11
Profit margins for special nursing homes in Japan have hit negative territory, diving to minus 1 percent for the first time since the introduction of the nursing care insurance system in April 2000.
News On Japan - Nov 11
The CEO of Booking.com, Glenn Fogel, has sent an email to accommodation providers in Japan who have been experiencing significant delays in payments, the first intervention by the company since the issue was uncovered.
News On Japan - Nov 11
An elementary school employee has been arrested for allegedly binding a high school girl's hands and feet in a hotel and stealing cash.
News On Japan - Nov 11
Footage of a boar on a rampage at a factory in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, shows the stricken beast continually charging workers before being captured.
News On Japan - Nov 11
Inui Street in the grounds of Tokyo Imperial Palace will opened to the public for nine days, starting from November 25th, the Imperial Household Agency has announced.
News On Japan - Nov 11
Yamaha has announced a "new retro" themed 125cc motorcycle amid shrinking sales of mopeds in Japan.
News On Japan - Nov 10
A 25-year-old self-proclaimed YouTuber has been arrested on suspicion of defaming two students, a 15-year-old junior high school girl and a 21-year-old male university student, by claiming they were planning to murder him.