Age care workers quitting over wage gap

TOKYO, Nov 12 ( News On Japan ) - The number of age care worker resignations in Japan exceeded the number of new hires last year, with 'low wages' cited as one of the main reasons.

The average monthly salary for caregiving staff is 68,000 yen lower than the average across all industries.

Despite approximately 6.9 million people being certified as "requiring care" or "requiring support" under the "nursing care insurance scheme", a 3.2-fold increase since its inception in 2000, there is no prospect of significantly increasing the number of caregiving staff.