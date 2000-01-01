Historic Gunma temple 'Shakasonji' goes up in flames

Maebashi, Nov 13 ( News On Japan ) - The main building of Shakasonji, resting place of rakugo artist Sanyutei Enraku, burnt to the ground on Sunday.

Security staff reported the blaze at around 4:30 p.m. at the historic temple in Maebashi City, Gunma Prefecture, where 13 fire engines battled the blaze that resulted in the total destruction of the main hall, built 90 years ago.

There were no reports of injuries, and the fire did not spread to neighboring houses.

Shakasonji is a Soto Zen Buddhist temple where the grave of the late rakugo artist Sanyutei Enraku, who passed away in September last year, is located.