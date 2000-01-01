Historic Gunma temple 'Shakasonji' goes up in flames
Maebashi, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - The main building of Shakasonji, resting place of rakugo artist Sanyutei Enraku, burnt to the ground on Sunday.
Security staff reported the blaze at around 4:30 p.m. at the historic temple in Maebashi City, Gunma Prefecture, where 13 fire engines battled the blaze that resulted in the total destruction of the main hall, built 90 years ago.
There were no reports of injuries, and the fire did not spread to neighboring houses.
Shakasonji is a Soto Zen Buddhist temple where the grave of the late rakugo artist Sanyutei Enraku, who passed away in September last year, is located.
Major power blackout hits Okinawa
A widespread power outage affecting nearly 20% of households and businesses in Okinawa Prefecture was restored 2 hours after a thermal generator breakdown on Sunday afternoon.
Dodgy tutoring school owner arrested for fraud
A 48-year-old man who runs a tutoring school in Osaka has been arrested and charged for swindling 8.5 million yen in cash from a student's mother under the pretext of investment funds.
Why do foreign visitors find Japan so surprising?
Foreign visitors continue to be amazed by 'Japan-only' experiences, from 'department store basements' to 'last trains.'
Age care workers quitting over wage gap
The number of age care worker resignations in Japan exceeded the number of new hires last year, with 'low wages' cited as one of the main reasons.
90% of households in Japan feeling inflationary pinch: survey
As consumer prices continue to rise in Japan, a recent survey indicates that 90% of households are experiencing financial strain.
Man in drag caught red-handed stealing used sanitary products from highway restroom
A 53-year-old man has been arrested for entering a women's restroom at a highway service area while dressed as a woman to steal used menstrual products.
Major credit card failure hits train stations
A major malfunction in Japan's credit card payment system impacted consumers at train stations and convenience stores for almost 8 hours from midday Saturday.
First snowfall in many parts of northern Japan, blizzard conditions in Hokkaido
The first snowfall of the season has been observed in various parts of northern Japan due to the influence of a cold air mass sweeping across the upper atmosphere, with Hokkaido facing blizzard conditions.
Japan's nursing homes plunge into deficit for first time
Profit margins for special nursing homes in Japan have hit negative territory, diving to minus 1 percent for the first time since the introduction of the nursing care insurance system in April 2000.
Booking.com to compensate accommodation providers over delayed payments
The CEO of Booking.com, Glenn Fogel, has sent an email to accommodation providers in Japan who have been experiencing significant delays in payments, the first intervention by the company since the issue was uncovered.
57-year-old man ties up schoolgirl in hotel, steals cash using stun gun
An elementary school employee has been arrested for allegedly binding a high school girl's hands and feet in a hotel and stealing cash.
Blood splattered wild boar charges workers at Hiroshima factory
Footage of a boar on a rampage at a factory in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, shows the stricken beast continually charging workers before being captured.
Tokyo Imperial Palace 'autumn leaves' opens to public from Nov 25
Inui Street in the grounds of Tokyo Imperial Palace will opened to the public for nine days, starting from November 25th, the Imperial Household Agency has announced.
Yamaha to release 'new retro' 125cc motorcycle in December
Yamaha has announced a "new retro" themed 125cc motorcycle amid shrinking sales of mopeds in Japan.
Japanese YouTuber caught defaming students in fictitious murder plot
A 25-year-old self-proclaimed YouTuber has been arrested on suspicion of defaming two students, a 15-year-old junior high school girl and a 21-year-old male university student, by claiming they were planning to murder him.
