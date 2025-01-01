Tokyo's Odaiba hosts Japan's largest beach projection mapping
TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - Japan's largest projection mapping event was launched Saturday night on the sandy beaches of Odaiba Seaside Park, Tokyo.
The event utilizes AI to adjust the movement of lights based on wind direction and people's movements, with lights covering approximately 3,000 square meters.
The event runs every night until 9 PM until January next year.
Japan's largest projection mapping event was launched Saturday night on the sandy beaches of Odaiba Seaside Park, Tokyo.
Toei subway completes platform door installation, employee idea slashes costs
The introduction of platform doors at Nishimagome Station on the Toei Asakusa Line marks the completion of platform door installation across all Tokyo Metropolitan Government-managed subway stations.
Trash cans make techy return to Japan as tourists flood cities
Japan has long managed to keep its streets spotless despite having no trash cans in sight, but cities are now turning to “smart” bins as tourist numbers — and the amount of garbage — surges.
Snow falls 30 days early in Fukuoka
Fukuoka City, on the northern shore of Japan's Kyushu Island, observed its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, 30 days ahead of average.
Travel to Japan is increasing to new levels!
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reported that travelers to Japan passed the record for October set in 2019! That’s a huge accomplishment for several reasons which we will discuss today - in Tokyo’s November rain.
Exploring Harajuku, The Center of Japanese Pop Culture!
We are exploring the Harajuku, this is one of the most kawaii areas of Tokyo Japan. But before we get to the cute stuff we’ll explore the beautiful and historic Meiji shrine.
'Late autumn storm' rips off roofs in Hokkaido
A low-pressure system moving over Japan on Friday turned into a 'late autumn storm', with winds in Hokkaido strong enough to rip off roofs.
Tokyo's rail loop partially shut down over the weekend
Construction on the final upgrade for JR Shibuya Station will begin after the last train on Friday night, suspending services on the Yamanote Line between Osaki Station to Ikebukuro Station until first train on Monday morning.
AirJapan to add Seoul to its network
ANA’s low-cost medium-haul airline – Air Japan has added a second route – with the airline choosing Seoul as its next destination.
Experts predict bed bugs will spread in Japan
As international travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, the global proliferation of bed bugs is raising concerns in Japan, where experts are now warning of an unavoidable spread of these blood-sucking insects.
Is the Narita Express First Class (Green Car) really worth it?
I'm going to try the Narita Express First Class today. I was really curious how much more comfortable it would be than the Ordinary Car (standard seat).
How cheap is Japan now? Tourists share how much they spend
Today I'm going to interview tourists in Japan to see how much they spent on a Japan trip, including flight accommodation, transportation, food, and shopping.
Digital communication cafe opens in Tokyo in run-up to Deaflympics 2025
Tokyo, the host city for the 2025 Deaflympics, will open a cafe where people with hearing impairments can communicate using digital technology.
Kegon Falls, other Nikko landmarks illuminated for visitors
Kegon Falls in the city of Nikko, north of Tokyo, is currently being illuminated at night to attract tourists even after the end of the fall foliage season.
Record snowfall across Hokkaido
This season's strongest cold air mass across Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with some locations in Hokkaido recording over 50 cm of snowfall.
Hachiko gets new dog house for 100th birthday
The statue of the faithful dog Hachiko celebrated its 100th birthday this November with a warm bedroom, just as a winter chill sweeps through Tokyo.
