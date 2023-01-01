24hrs in Fukuoka: DON'T Miss Out On These Foods!
FUKUOKA, Nov 22 (Japan by Food) - Fukuoka, located on the island of Kyushu, is arguably one of Japan’s best cities for food lovers! Join Shizuka as she continues her tasty tour of Fukuoka by checking out a selection of the best food stops in town.
The journey begins as our hungry host meets Mason, a Fukuoka-based food tour guide. Shizuka and Mason join forces and head to their first food stop of the day, 72-hour chicken skin skewers at Torikawa Daijin. This restaurant sells a whopping 800,000 skewers per month! Next, our fearless duo follow their baked-good cravings to Mentaiko France Bakery, where they try mentaiko (cod roe) bread. After this, Shizuka and Mason take a brief cultural detour and visit the sacred Kushida Shrine.
Having walked off some of the day’s meals, Shizuka and Mason reward themselves with Hakata-style ramen at Hakataya Ramen! Serving mouthwatering ramen for just 290 yen per bowl, this restaurant defines bang-for-buck dining. Hakata-style ramen is characterized by its rich, creamy pork bone broth, thin straight noodles, and simple toppings, making it a beloved regional dish. The final stop on this food tour is Mitsuya Seikaen, a renowned tea house established over 300 years ago. They enjoy various Fukuoka-style teas (hon gyokuro) and wagashi (Japanese sweets)....continue reading
NHK - Nov 22
The Japanese government announced on Tuesday at 10:46 p.m., local time, that North Korea launched at least one missile. It likely flew over Japan's southwestern prefecture of Okinawa toward the Pacific Ocean.
News On Japan - Nov 22
Suntory has announced a price increase starting April for its domestic premium whiskeys.
Japan by Food - Nov 22
Fukuoka, located on the island of Kyushu, is arguably one of Japan’s best cities for food lovers! Join Shizuka as she continues her tasty tour of Fukuoka by checking out a selection of the best food stops in town.
Business Mirror - Nov 22
From manga artists to independent taxi drivers, Japanese freelancers and small businesses frustrated with the potential loss of a tax break are among the growing numbers pushing down Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval rating to record lows.
visaguide.world - Nov 22
In 2024, the Japanese government aims to mandate tuberculosis tests for individuals from six countries seeking to enter Japan for over three months.
Kyodo - Nov 22
A Japanese health ministry panel on Tuesday decided to ban HHCH, a synthetic cannabinoid, from Dec. 2 after many people who consumed gummies containing the compound had to go to the hospital.
dailymail.co.uk - Nov 22
The home of the US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel became the target of anti-Semitic vandals over the weekend who spray painted the word 'Nazis' on a fence outside his house in Michigan.
NHK - Nov 22
The BBC has included a former member of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force who spoke out about sexual violence within her unit in its annual list of 100 women for 2023.
NHK - Nov 22
Japan's weather officials predict warmer-than-normal temperatures and less snow across the country in its three-month-period forecast of December through February.
Kakuchopurei - Nov 22
Let's dive into deeper waters with the English VO and Japanese VO dub, especially with the Evil Exes and second half of the series. Here's part 2 of our Scott Pilgrim Takes Off VO comparisons.
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Nov 22
This is Shibasaki, a painting instructor. Today I would like to draw a cute little squirrel with crayon. You are also welcome to try drawing while watching the video.
ndtv.com - Nov 22
Tokyo offices are experiencing an unconventional approach to ease workplace stress. At a cost of 7,900 yen, roughly ₹ 4,400, people in Japan can access the services of Ikemeso Danshi, providing attractive companions referred to as "Handsome Weeping Boys."
CNA - Nov 21
Japan has condemned the seizure of a Japanese-operated cargo ship by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, south of Israel.
News On Japan - Nov 21
Sales of the "Year-End Jumbo Lottery," offering 1 billion yen in total prize money, kicked off Tuesday.
News On Japan - Nov 21
Video footage has emerged of a truck engulfed in flames on a highway in Hokkaido, Japan's northern island, after its tire fell off.
News On Japan - Nov 21
Approximately 4 million yen in cash was found in trash at a recycling plant in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture.