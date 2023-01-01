Suntory to raise whiskey prices: 'Hibiki 30 Years' more than doubles

TOKYO, Nov 22 ( News On Japan ) - Suntory has announced a price increase starting April for its domestic premium whiskeys.

From April 1, the price hike will affect 19 products, including the domestic whiskey "Hibiki," with "Hibiki 30 Years" increasing from 160,000 to 360,000 yen.

The whiskeys, popular both domestically and internationally, have been in short supply. Suntory aims to improve quality through facility investments.

In addition, price increases will be applied to 98 items, including wines and imported whiskeys, due to rising raw material and transportation costs.

The price of "Torys Classic" will go up from 900 to 990 yen.