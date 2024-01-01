News On Japan
Company Boss Arrested for Selling 'Raw Liver'

OITA, Nov 20 (News On Japan) - A meat processing company in Oita Prefecture marketed a beef liver product as 'raw liver flavor,' but it was found to have been inadequately heated, violating food sanitation laws.

The product resembled raw beef liver, which has been banned for raw consumption since 2011 following fatal incidents. The company president and another individual were arrested for their involvement.

The product, marketed as a ham, was sold online and generated significant revenue last year. It was also offered as a return gift in Nakatsu City's hometown tax donation program. However, after allegations of insufficient heating surfaced, the city suspended all products from the company under the program.

Authorities are investigating the matter, and Oita Prefecture plans to issue an order to cease production of the beef liver ham once the facts are confirmed.

