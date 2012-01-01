Japan debuts alcohol drinkers' guidelines

TOKYO, Nov 23 ( News On Japan ) - The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has compiled the country's first-ever "Drinking Guidelines," aimed at mitigating health risks associated with alcohol consumption.

The guidelines state that the level of alcohol consumption which increases the risk of lifestyle-related diseases is more than 40 grams of pure alcohol per day for men and more than 20 grams for women. For reference, a medium bottle (500 milliliters) of 5 percent alcohol beer contains about 20 grams of pure alcohol.

Committee members have expressed the need for caution to ensure that the guidelines are not misinterpreted as suggesting that it is safe to drink up to 40 grams. The Ministry emphasizes the importance of minimizing alcohol consumption and intends for the guidelines to be used as a basis for making informed decisions about drinking.