Woman says she stabbed herself outside Yokohama arena

YOKOHAMA, Nov 26 ( News On Japan ) - A 48-year-old woman who was found outside a concert hall in Yokohama with a knife protruding from her abdomen, says personal issues led her to inflict self harm.

The woman, from Osaka Prefecture, had been attending an event at 'K Arena Yokohama' in Yokohama City with her husband on Nov 23, when she stabbed herself in the stomach with a knife she had brought from home, causing minor injuries, and discharged from hospital the next day.

During interviews with investigators, she admitted to self-inflicted harm, stating she had personal issues that led her to do it.

There were no reports of suspicious individuals in the area, and the police have concluded that it was a case of self-harm.