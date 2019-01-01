Japan 'hotspot' for climate change: study

TOKYO, Dec 02 ( News On Japan ) - The results of a five-year study by universities and research institutions on the effects of global warming around Japan have been announced, revealing Japan as a "hotspot" significantly affected by climate change.

A group of over ten domestic universities and research institutions conducted extensive observations since 2019 on the large, uniform body of warm water known as the "Subtropical Mode Water" south of Japan, and the first-ever observations of the JPCZ (Japan Sea Polar Front Convergence Zone), also known as the "snow line."

In a presentation at the University of Tokyo's Institute of Atmospheric and Oceanic Science, it was reported that global warming is reducing the volume of the large water mass south of Japan, the "Subtropical Mode Water," which could intensify typhoons. Additionally, a strong cold air mass from the Arctic has been flowing toward Japan more regularly over the past decade.

Numerous oceanography and meteorology researchers gathered in Tokyo, expressing increased concern over the rapid changes occurring around Japan in recent years.

Associate Professor Eitaro Oka from the University of Tokyo commented, "We are definitely sensing a shift from our previous predictions and what was considered normal, towards something different."

Professor Hidenori Nakamura from the Tokyo University and Chairman of the Meteorological Agency's Abnormal Weather Analysis Review Committee stated, "The warm current areas like the Kuroshio are warming at an even faster pace now. We might be entering a new stage. The five-year study has firmly established that Japan and its surroundings are indeed a hotspot."

The project's findings are scheduled to be compiled by next summer and submitted to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.