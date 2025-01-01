Kansai Airport opens new international area featuring Japan's largest duty-free shop

OSAKA, Dec 05 ( News On Japan ) - As Osaka prepares to welcome visitors for Expo 2025, the largest duty-free shop in Japan has opened its doors inside the renewed international area of Kansai Airport.

The duty-free store adopts a 'walk-through' style, displaying products on both sides of the aisle, covering an area of 2,500 square meters, making it the largest in any Japanese airport. This comes in anticipation of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai World Expo, kicking off in April, 2025.

The departure inspection areas of the international section, previously split between north and south, have been centralized to streamline procedures.