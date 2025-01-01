Kansai Airport opens new international area featuring Japan's largest duty-free shop
OSAKA, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - As Osaka prepares to welcome visitors for Expo 2025, the largest duty-free shop in Japan has opened its doors inside the renewed international area of Kansai Airport.
The duty-free store adopts a 'walk-through' style, displaying products on both sides of the aisle, covering an area of 2,500 square meters, making it the largest in any Japanese airport. This comes in anticipation of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai World Expo, kicking off in April, 2025.
The departure inspection areas of the international section, previously split between north and south, have been centralized to streamline procedures.
Mysterious 'sea fog' descends on Hiroshima
Monday morning's intense cold snap created a fantastical sea fog, witnessed from Fudekageyama Observation Plaza in Mihara City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
Historical 'castle stays' for only 1 million yen
Castles in Japan have opened their gates to luxury tourism, offering guests a feudal experience with historical reenactments and bathtub-view illuminations.
Things to do in SAPPORO, Japan | Sapporo Travel Guide showcasing HOKKAIDO's Capital City
Today we’re embarking on a journey across Hokkaido’s capital city. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant city life, and unique culinary delights, Sapporo offers a blend of urban sophistication and natural beauty.
Japan's Myoko Kogen to revive as ski resort like Canada's Whistler
Myoko Kogen, a ski area in Niigata prefecture on the Sea of Japan, is set to revive as a global resort thanks to a more than 200 billion yen ($1.36 billion) investment by an overseas real estate manager.
Chichibu Night Festival: Glamorous floats decorate the winter town
The Chichibu Night Festival, known as one of Japan's three major Hikiyama festivals along with Kyoto's Gion Festival and Gifu's Takayama Festival, was held on Sunday in Chichibu City, Saitama Prefecture.
I Spent $1,000 on Japan's Tiniest Car (It was a bad idea).
21 days. A 2,000km Journey Across Japan. Just one problem. We need a vehicle. And so with a budget of $1,000 we go in search of Japan's tiniest car.
New Year's royal greeting won't require lottery
The Imperial Household Agency has announced that the New Year's public greeting, scheduled for January 2nd next year, will be held without a lottery system and will return to almost its pre-pandemic state for the first time in four years.
2025 Osaka Expo advance tickets go on sale
Advance admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, went on sale on Thursday, 500 days before the opening.
Intense cold wave hits Japan, snow to reach 1 meter
Northern Japan witnessed its coldest temperatures of the season Thursday morning, as snow begins to accumulate rapidly, set to surpass 1 meter for the first time this winter.
Japan relaxes visa requirements for Saudi nationals
Japan on Wednesday announced the relaxation of visa requirements for Saudi nationals, introducing multiple-entry visa schemes for Saudis who meet certain financial requirements.
Severe weather continues in northern Japan, heavy snow forecast
Unstable weather conditions continue in northern Japan on Wednesday morning, with further snowfall expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Thursday morning, Nov 30.
TOKYO NIGHTLIFE: THINGS GOT WEIRD!! (JAPAN)
In this episode I explore Tokyo's famous nightlife, Tokyo has many entertainment districts and I hit up the most popular ones like Shinjuku and Shibuya which offer plenty of weird and wacky options!
Inside Japan's WORST TINY HOTEL
This is Japan's Worst, Tiniest, and CHEAPEST Hotel... But it's also in Japan's Most DANGEROUS Area [WARNING] - Japanese people call this area The Slum of Japan and it is filled with cheap and tiny hotels.
Forest theme park 'JUNGLIA' set for 2025 launch in northern Okinawa
A theme park centered around experiencing the forests of 'Yanbaru', a World Natural Heritage site located in northern Okinawa, is set to open in 2025.
Utsunomiya hosts parade of kimono through the ages
An event featuring women clad in kimonos from past, present, and future eras paraded through the streets of Utsunomiya on Sunday.
