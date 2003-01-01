Tokyo, city with most Michelin-starred restaurants for 17th straight year

Tokyo is ranked for the 17th consecutive year as the city in the world with the most Michelin stars, with 183 restaurants with this distinction in the 2024 edition of the prestigious gastronomic guide.

The latest edition of the Michelin Guide Tokyo, released Tuesday at the National Art Center of Tokyo, leaves the Japanese capital as an international benchmark thanks to its high gastronomic competitiveness, according to Michelin Japan chief Gen Sudo at a press conference.

Twelve establishments were given three stars, the highest gastronomic score, among them the French cuisine restaurants Quintessence and Joël Robuchon and the Japanese Kanda.

Sushi restaurant Harutaka, whose chef worked at the iconic Sukiyabashi Jiro establishment, was a new entrant in this category.

Another 33 restaurants were in the 2-star category, including Den, regular in the lists of the 50 Best in Asia, the Ginza Koju and Tempura Kondo.

Another 138 establishments received one star, of which 16 were new entries.

Tokyo has been the city with the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world since 2007, despite the progressive reduction in the number of establishments recognized since the pandemic. ...continue reading