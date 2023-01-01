Tokyo plans to make all high schools free from 2024, including lunch

TOKYO, Dec 06 ( News On Japan ) - Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to effectively make tuition fees free for all high schools, including private institutions.

Governor Yuriko Koike said, "We will boldly move forward in making high school tuition effectively free and reducing the burden of school meal costs, supporting families with children with a sense of urgency."

Residents have expressed relief, saying, "We feel the pinch of rising prices, so making tuition free really helps."

Currently, tuition for high schools in Tokyo is effectively free for households earning less than 9.1 million yen per year, with public schools receiving national subsidies and private schools receiving additional support from the metropolitan government.

This income limit of less than 9.1 million yen will be abolished from the 2024 academic year, making all high school tuition effectively free.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government also plans to support the free provision of school meals in public elementary and junior high schools.