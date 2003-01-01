'King of Toyoko' faces schoolgirl rape allegations

TOKYO, Dec 06 ( News On Japan ) - A man known as the "King of Toyoko" in Kabukicho, the entertainment district of Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of raping a junior high school girl he met in Osaka.

Yasuhiro Mizuno (26), an unemployed man from Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, was arrested in early November on suspicion of non-consensual sexual intercourse with a female junior high school student at a commercial building in Osaka Prefecture.

According to police, Mizuno approached a female junior high school student in a place called "Guri-shita" under the Glico sign in Dotonbori and lured her into a multi-tenant building.

In response to the police investigation, he partially denied the charges, saying, "I don't want to answer whether I knew the age of the other person right now."

Mizuno was arrested and indicted on charges that he also acted against another female high school student who was a friend of the female junior high school student.

The suspect Mizuno used the name "Takuni Amemiya" in an area called "Toyoko" in Kabukicho, Tokyo, where young girls gather, and is known as the "King of Toyoko" due to his large following on social media.