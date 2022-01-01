Kidnapped schoolgirl had lethal dose of cough medicine, 58-year-old man arrested
OSAKA, Dec 08 (News On Japan) - A 58-year-old man has been arrested for abducting a 16-year-old high school girl last month in his car and taking her to his home. The girl died the following day, with an autopsy revealing a lethal dose of cough medicine in her system.
According to the police, in the early hours of Nov 11, the suspect allegedly abducted the first-year high school girl (16) in his car from a street in Chuo Ward, Osaka City, and took her to his home in Ibaraki City.
The man called emergency services the next morning, reporting that a 16-year-old female acquaintance was unresponsive and not breathing. He is believed to have fled the scene afterwards.
The girl was later pronounced dead. In addition to the lethal dose of cough medicine found in her body, there was also a positive reaction for methamphetamine. The cause of death is suspected to be acute drug poisoning.
In response to police investigations, the suspect has denied the allegations, claiming they are "completely false." However, the police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the girl's death.
News On Japan - Dec 08
