Japanese professor among victims of campus shooting in Las Vegas

The Japanese Consulate in San Francisco says one of the people killed in a campus shooting in Las Vegas has been identified as a Japanese woman in her 60s.

Takemaru Naoko, an associate professor who taught Japanese language and culture at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, was one of three people who died in the attack on Wednesday.

The university said Takemaru was a noted scholar, author and award-winning educator who recently marked her 20th year as a faculty member. It said she was extremely dedicated to her students.

Police say they shot and killed the 67-year-old suspect at the scene. They say the man, a former professor at a different university, had applied for jobs at several universities in Nevada but been turned down.

US President Joe Biden mentioned the shooting in a speech delivered in Nevada on Friday.

He said he would pray for the families of the victims, "whose hearts have been broken by yet another horrific gun violence."

Biden called for tighter gun control, citing the many cases of mass shootings this year. He said, "This is not normal and we can never let it become normal."