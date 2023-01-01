'Tokyo Comic Con 2023' features Doc performing lines from 'Back To The Future'

TOKYO, Dec 12 ( News On Japan ) - This year's "Tokyo Comic Con 2023" saw an impressive lineup of top movie stars from around the globe making their way to Japan.

Running from Dec 8 to 10, this world-class pop culture event welcomed such talents as Pom Klementieff, Daniel Logan, C.B. Cebulski (Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics), and Christopher Lloyd.

Tokyo Comic Con 2023 recorded its highest ever attendance, with over 85,000 visitors, creating a buzz among movie and comic fans.

A highlight was Christopher Lloyd, famous for his role as Doc in "Back To The Future'," delivering memorable movie lines on the final day. His performance was a passionate message of hope to the youth of today, inspiring them to look towards the future.