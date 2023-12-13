Politics

Kishida to reshuffle his personnel on Thursday in response to money scandal

TOKYO, Dec 14 (NHK) - Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has pledged to spearhead efforts to restore people's trust in politics amid political funding allegations involving some factions of the main ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He says he will reshuffle his personnel in this context on Thursday.

Some LDP factions are suspected of underreporting their revenue from fundraising gatherings in their political fund reports. They also allegedly paid kickbacks to the offices of members who exceeded their sales quotas of tickets for fundraising events. Among the members' offices, many of them are suspected of failing to declare the money in their reports.

Kishida spoke at a news conference at his office in Tokyo on Wednesday after an extraordinary session of the Diet closed earlier in the day.

Kishida said it is extremely regrettable that the fundraising money allegations are creating a situation triggering people's doubts.

Kishida said political stability cannot be achieved without regaining people's confidence in politics. He said he will fulfill his efforts to revamp the LDP with that aim.

Kishida added he will sincerely listen to people's strong calls for political reforms and hold intensive talks with LDP lawmakers. He promised to study how to prevent recurrences while taking into account the results of ongoing findings by factions and investigations by prosecutors.

Kishida also said discussions could take place on the necessity to reform factions and revise the political funds control law.

He said he decided it will be appropriate for him to reshuffle his personnel on Thursday because his government has to do everything it can to avoid any suspensions in its political schedules.

Kishida has reportedly decided to appoint former Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa as chief cabinet secretary, replacing Matsuno Hirokazu.

Kishida has also reportedly decided to name former Justice Minister Saito Ken as economy minister, in place of Nishimura Yasutoshi.

Kishida was asked by a reporter whether he intends to show his determination to address the recent scandal, including his Cabinet's resignation in the near future. Kishida said at present he cannot afford to think about the future.

Meanwhile, Kishida referred to the situation in Ukraine and other international challenges. He said Japan's political stability is needed to overcome those challenges by using its full extent of diplomacy.

Kishida also promised to do all he can to help increase people's wages more than the inflation rate next year.

