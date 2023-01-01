Man freezes to death in mountains after panicked driver abandons body

NAGANO, Dec 14 ( News On Japan ) - An elderly man who was hit by a car while crossing a road in the early hours of Sunday morning, and whose body was subsequently abandoned in the mountains some 40 kilometers away, froze to death, according to an autopsy.

The 32-year-old driver has been arrested and sent to prosecutors on suspicion of abandoning a person under his care.

At around 4.30 am on Dec 10, in Saku City, Nagano Prefecture, 85-year-old Akio Nakazawa was crossing the road when he was struck by a car. He was later abandoned approximately 40 kilometers away in the mountains.

The autopsy revealed that Nakazawa had suffered head injuries and is believed to have frozen to death. At the time of the incident, the temperature in the vicinity was below freezing.

After the accident, the suspect purchased water at a convenience store, apparently to wash away bloodstains and other evidence in an attempt to cover up the crime.

The driver said he "panicked after causing the accident."

Investigators are continuing their inquiries.