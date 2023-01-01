Man freezes to death in mountains after panicked driver abandons body

NAGANO, Dec 14 (News On Japan) -
An elderly man who was hit by a car while crossing a road in the early hours of Sunday morning, and whose body was subsequently abandoned in the mountains some 40 kilometers away, froze to death, according to an autopsy.
The 32-year-old driver has been arrested and sent to prosecutors on suspicion of abandoning a person under his care.
At around 4.30 am on Dec 10, in Saku City, Nagano Prefecture, 85-year-old Akio Nakazawa was crossing the road when he was struck by a car. He was later abandoned approximately 40 kilometers away in the mountains.
The autopsy revealed that Nakazawa had suffered head injuries and is believed to have frozen to death. At the time of the incident, the temperature in the vicinity was below freezing.
After the accident, the suspect purchased water at a convenience store, apparently to wash away bloodstains and other evidence in an attempt to cover up the crime.
The driver said he "panicked after causing the accident."
Investigators are continuing their inquiries.
News On Japan - Dec 14
An elderly man who was hit by a car while crossing a road in the early hours of Sunday morning, and whose body was subsequently abandoned in the mountains some 40 kilometers away, froze to death, according to an autopsy.
NHK - Dec 14
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is dealing with the fallout from a political money scandal. It involves a party faction once led by one of Kishida's predecessors, the late Abe Shinzo. Kishida is trying to find a way ahead, and as part of that, he has replaced four members of his cabinet.
News On Japan - Dec 14
Steel flying roller coaster "The Flying Dinosaur" at Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in Osaka, came to an emergency stop on Tuesday morning at about 10:45, leaving passengers stranded for up to 45 minutes. There have been no reports of injuries or health concerns.
News On Japan - Dec 14
A customer has suffered throat injuries requiring surgery from a donut containing a metal fragment sold at a restaurant in "Ibaraki Flower Park".
News On Japan - Dec 14
A man in his 30s from Saitama Prefecture, with no overseas travel history, has become the first in Japan to fatally succumb to "mpox," previously known as monkeypox.
rugby.com.au - Dec 14
Eddie Jones was named by Japan as their new head coach on Wednesday, six weeks after the Australian quit the Wallabies following their exit at the Rugby World Cup.
aviationweek.com - Dec 13
Japan Airlines (JAL) will debut its Airbus A350-1000 aircraft in January 2024 on flights between Tokyo and New York.
NHK - Dec 13
The Chinese character meaning "tax" has been chosen as the kanji that best describes this year in Japan.
Japan Times - Dec 13
Fusa Tatsumi, a 116-year-old recognized as Japan's oldest person, died of old age Tuesday, according to a city official of Kashiwara in Osaka Prefecture where she lived.
News On Japan - Dec 13
Heavy machinery has been deployed to collect massive amounts of sardines that washed ashore on the beaches of northern Japan.
NHK - Dec 12
A Japanese court has found three male former Ground Self-Defense Force members guilty on charges of indecent assault of a female subordinate.
The Guardian - Dec 12
A Japanese zoo has launched an investigation after apparently killing 31 of its 40 squirrels by mistake with treatments meant to kill parasites, officials said.
News On Japan - Dec 12
A 32-year-old male driver has been arrested in connection with the abandonment of a body, bearing evidence of being hit by a car, of an 85-year-old man in the mountains of Nagano Prefecture.
CNA - Dec 12
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to restore trust in his government amid reports he is planning to purge ministers embroiled in a fundraising scandal.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A survey by Sumitomo Life on household chores and childcare revealed a significant discrepancy between men's and women's perceptions of their respective burdens. While men believe they are reasonably sharing the load, women feel a substantially heavier burden in comparison to men.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A 21-year-old male member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 82-year-old man in a condominium in Kyoto earlier this month, admitting to police, "it could have been anyone".