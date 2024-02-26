UNIQLO Teams Up with Street Fighter and Tekken for a Knockout Clothing Line

UNIQLO Announces Collaboration with Street Fighter and Tekken for a Fighting Game Legends UT Collection

The collection will be available for purchase starting February 26, 2024.

The collection comprises six unique designs, with prices set at 1,500 yen each, including tax.

The designs include characters and motifs from the new Street Fighter 6 and the classic hand-drawn style of Street Fighter II, as well as Tekken characters like Heihachi Mishima and logos from the series.