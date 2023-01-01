Knife-wielding man terrifies shoppers in Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA, Dec 17 (News On Japan) -
A man in his 20s waving a knife demanding money in a Hiroshima shopping mall was subdued by security guards on Friday night.
A report was made at around 7:40 PM on Dec 16 at "YouMe Town Hiroshima," a shopping center in Minami-ku, Hiroshima, of a person with a knife shouting, "Give me money."
According to police, the man was found carrying a kitchen knife, a model gun, and BB bullets, arresting him on the spot on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.
A customer in mall said, "There was a person with a knife shouting 'Give me money,' and everyone in the food court fled. He was wearing a sweatshirt and joggers. It was genuinely scary."
There were no injuries reported among customers or employees.
Police are interrogating the man for further information.
広島市のショッピングセンターで刃物を持った男が現れ、「金を出せ」などと騒ぎましたが、現場で店の保安員に取り押さえられました。
