Knife-wielding man terrifies shoppers in Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA, Dec 17 ( News On Japan ) - A man in his 20s waving a knife demanding money in a Hiroshima shopping mall was subdued by security guards on Friday night.

A report was made at around 7:40 PM on Dec 16 at "YouMe Town Hiroshima," a shopping center in Minami-ku, Hiroshima, of a person with a knife shouting, "Give me money."

According to police, the man was found carrying a kitchen knife, a model gun, and BB bullets, arresting him on the spot on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

A customer in mall said, "There was a person with a knife shouting 'Give me money,' and everyone in the food court fled. He was wearing a sweatshirt and joggers. It was genuinely scary."

There were no injuries reported among customers or employees.

Police are interrogating the man for further information.