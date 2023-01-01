JAXA aims to build planetary defense system

TOKYO, Dec 20 ( News On Japan ) - Japan's space agency is looking to develop satellites capable of crashing into an astroid that is heading towards earth in order to change its trajectory and save the planet.

JAXA is planning to conduct an experiment on an actual asteroid in less than 3 years.

Hayabusa2 is currently continuing its flight towards its final destination, an asteroid located between the orbits of Earth and Mars, expected to be reached in 2031. However, in July 2026, JAXA will demonstrate the technology as Hayabusa2 approaches a passing asteroid to a distance of just 10 kilometers.