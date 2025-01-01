Enhanced childcare support for self-employed workers

TOKYO, Dec 26 ( News On Japan ) - Japan has announced a significant change to the national pension scheme for self-employed individuals and freelancers during childcare, extending the exemption period until the child turns one year old.

Under the current system, workers contributing to the 'Employees' Pension Insurance and Employees' Health Insurance' have been entitled to an exemption from pension premiums until their child reaches three years of age. This benefit has been available to both male and female employees.

In contrast, the Japanese National Pension System, designed for self-employed and freelance individuals, has restricted this exemption exclusively to women, limiting it to just four months.

The revised policy will include both male and female contributors, as well as adoptive parents, extending the exemption period until the child's first birthday. The proposal is scheduled for discussion in a specialized committee meeting later in the day.

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare's plan ensures that these changes will not result in any reduction of benefits or impose any income limits.

Aiming for a swift implementation, the Ministry intends to present a bill for this amendment in the next regular session of the Diet, with a goal to enact the changes by the 2026 fiscal year.