Tokyo tax office scandal: Three female employees busted working in nightclubs

TOKYO, Dec 27 ( News On Japan ) - Three female employees in their 20s, working at a tax office in Tokyo, were suspended from their jobs by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau on Tuesday for working in nightclubs and engaging in 'Papa Katsu,' or sugar dating.

Two of the women reportedly said their motive was to fund their expenses at host clubs.

According to the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau, since last year, the three violated civil service regulations prohibiting secondary employment by working in nightclubs and participating in 'Papa Katsu', a practice of receiving financial support from men.

An internal audit, tipped off by colleagues, exposed the clandestine activities.

The three women received disciplinary suspensions ranging from one to three months, but voluntarily resigned on Dec 26, with the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau commented, "We take this matter seriously and will work to thoroughly prevent misconduct among our staff."