Mysterious metal object falls from sky, injures woman in car

NAGOYA, Dec 27 ( News On Japan ) - Live video footage has captured the moment a mysterious 600 gram piece of metal fell from the sky and bounced off the roof a car that was waiting at traffic lights in Anjo City, Aichi Prefecture.

According to police, at around 2:30 PM on Monday, a 48-year-old woman was sitting in the driver's seat when the metal object struck the roof causing the car's rear-view mirror to break off and injure the woman's left arm.

The woman, recounting the damage to her vehicle after the incident, described significant dents on the roof above the passenger seat, indicating the heaviness of the falling object. "It was quite a shock," she said. "It made me wonder if such things could fall from the sky. I initially thought it might have come off a truck."

The car received a significant dent in the roof, approximately 1 meter in length and 30 cm in width, along with a 15 cm crack.

The fallen object, a donut-shaped metal part with a diameter of 10 cm and weighing 600 grams, remains unidentified.

Given that there are no tall buildings or construction sites nearby, the police are approaching the situation as an instance of property damage. They are currently conducting an investigation to determine the origin and circumstances under which the metal part descended.