Mysterious metal object falls from sky, injures woman in car

NAGOYA, Dec 27 (News On Japan) -
Live video footage has captured the moment a mysterious 600 gram piece of metal fell from the sky and bounced off the roof a car that was waiting at traffic lights in Anjo City, Aichi Prefecture.
According to police, at around 2:30 PM on Monday, a 48-year-old woman was sitting in the driver's seat when the metal object struck the roof causing the car's rear-view mirror to break off and injure the woman's left arm.
The woman, recounting the damage to her vehicle after the incident, described significant dents on the roof above the passenger seat, indicating the heaviness of the falling object. "It was quite a shock," she said. "It made me wonder if such things could fall from the sky. I initially thought it might have come off a truck."
The car received a significant dent in the roof, approximately 1 meter in length and 30 cm in width, along with a 15 cm crack.
The fallen object, a donut-shaped metal part with a diameter of 10 cm and weighing 600 grams, remains unidentified.
Given that there are no tall buildings or construction sites nearby, the police are approaching the situation as an instance of property damage. They are currently conducting an investigation to determine the origin and circumstances under which the metal part descended.
Dec 27 (FNNプライムオンライン) - 信号待ちをしている車に謎の物体が直撃する瞬間をとらえた防犯カメラの映像。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Dec 27
Live video footage has captured the moment a mysterious 600 gram piece of metal fell from the sky and bounced off the roof a car that was waiting at traffic lights in Anjo City, Aichi Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 27
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft that experienced a cracked cockpit window during a flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, landed safely at Narita Airport on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily closing the runway for inspection.
News On Japan - Dec 27
Three female employees in their 20s, working at a tax office in Tokyo, were suspended from their jobs by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau on Tuesday for working in nightclubs and engaging in 'Papa Katsu,' or sugar dating.
NHK - Dec 27
Japanese boxing superstar Inoue Naoya has become the second person in the sport's history to win all four major titles in two weight divisions.
News On Japan - Dec 26
A 25-year-old man has been arrested over the fatally stabbing of a woman in a Nagoya karaoke box on Tuesday, while another woman was discovered drowned in his bath.
News On Japan - Dec 26
Rescue teams at the site of a major landslide in Nara Prefecture that swept away a national highway Saturday night have discovered a vehicle buried under the rubble that is suspected to belong to a missing man in his 70s.
News On Japan - Dec 26
A Shinkansen driver, employed by JR Central, has been disciplined for using a company-issued smartphone for personal purposes while operating the high-speed train.
News On Japan - Dec 26
Japan faces a severe shortage of teachers, with more than 3,000 positions in schools remaining vacant, according to a recent survey conducted by the All Japan Federation of Teachers' and Staff Unions.
News On Japan - Dec 25
High-end department store Takashimaya has issued an apology following more than 220 customer complaints regarding their Christmas cakes collapsing.
NHK - Dec 25
Japanese shipping firms are changing the routes of their ships to avoid the Red Sea, where Yemen's anti-government Houthi group has been attacking passing vessels.
News On Japan - Dec 24
A two-year-old boy was tragically hit and killed by a car driven by his father in a residential area of Hokkaido on Saturday, believed to have been caused in part by a snow pile that obscured the driver's view.
News On Japan - Dec 24
Residents of Joetsu in southern Niigata prefecture are facing a severe cold wave, with snowfall reaching over four times the usual levels for this time of year.
News On Japan - Dec 23
A tragic incident unfolded on Friday night at a family restaurant in Yokosuka, where a 52-year-old man was apprehended for a brutal attack that led to the death of a woman, stabbed in the chest with a Japanese sword.
News On Japan - Dec 23
In a landmark move to address declining birthrates, the Japanese government has announced free college tuition for families with 3 or more children as part of the 'Children's Future Strategy', a comprehensive plan ratified by Cabinet on Friday.
News On Japan - Dec 22
In an innovative move, the Osaka Prefectural Police have initiated a campaign on YouTube, launching targeted advertisements from December 22, aimed at addressing the significant increase in marijuana-related offenses among young people.
News On Japan - Dec 22
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has finalized a comprehensive guideline to promote better sleep health, advocating over 6 hours of shut-eye for adults, and 9 to 12 hours for elementary school kids.