Why Japanese Couples Stop Being Intimate | J Women’s Perspective
Japanese Comedian Meshida -- Jan 01
Now Japan is famous for 'The Sexless Nation.' Why do Japanese couples stop being intimaste?
After watching the video, you can understand why.
NHK - Jan 01
About 1.06 million young people in Japan will celebrate New Year's Day as new adults, at the age of 18.
News On Japan - Dec 31
In a traditional display of spiritual cleansing and prayer for the coming year, the annual 'Misogi Ritual' was held on Saturday in Takayama City, where twenty-three brave souls immersed themselves in the frigid waters of the Arajo River.
News On Japan - Dec 30
A 58-year-old man, previously arrested for abducting a high school girl, has been re-arrested for neglecting her at his home, leading to her death from an overdose of over-the-counter medicine.
CBC News - Dec 30
It's been a lean year for bears in Japan. A dry summer has left them with little to eat in the country's forests, so they have become bold and ventured into environments closer to humans.
News On Japan - Dec 29
A driver of a Lamborghini that was engulfed in flames on Thursday while driving in Kokura Minami Ward, Kitakyushu City, has escaped injury.
News On Japan - Dec 28
A 27-year-old woman who turned herself in to police has been arrested on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby.
News On Japan - Dec 28
The sacred rope at Nachi Falls has a new lease on life, as priests at Kumano Nachi Taisha Shrine in Wakayama brave icy conditions in preparation for the New Year.
News On Japan - Dec 28
Police suspect the same helmeted motorcycle rider was responsible for six snatch thefts within 1 hour in Kobe City on Tuesday.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Dec 28
Ken has a tremendous fear of white women who have encouraged women's social advancement in Japan and promoted feminism in Japan.
NHK - Dec 28
A Japanese court has ordered the central and Tokyo Metropolitan governments to pay damages over the wrongful arrests and detention of three people suspected of involvement in what they considered to be illegal exports.
News On Japan - Dec 27
A survey of approximately 8,300 people conducted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has revealed that over 45% of women and 9% of men have been victims of groping.
News On Japan - Dec 27
Live video footage has captured the moment a mysterious 600 gram piece of metal fell from the sky and bounced off the roof a car that was waiting at traffic lights in Anjo City, Aichi Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 27
Three female employees in their 20s, working at a tax office in Tokyo, were suspended from their jobs by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau on Tuesday for working in nightclubs and engaging in 'Papa Katsu,' or sugar dating.
News On Japan - Dec 26
A 25-year-old man has been arrested over the fatally stabbing of a woman in a Nagoya karaoke box on Tuesday, while another woman was discovered drowned in his bath.
News On Japan - Dec 26
In a repeat of its Halloween safety protocol, Shibuya Ward in Tokyo has declared that the vicinity of the famous Hachiko Statue near Shibuya Station will once again be off-limits, this time for the upcoming New Year's celebrations.