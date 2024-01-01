Drunken Foreigner Causes Chaos in Taxi

NAGOYA, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - In Nagoya's bustling downtown, a foreign passenger boarded a taxi by opening the door from the street side. The man, who only kept saying 'Shichē!', seemed incapable of holding a proper conversation. What followed was a series of shocking actions.

The driver, using the smartphone handed over by the man, managed to figure out the destination. However, the smell of alcohol emanating from the man was concerning.

His fears were confirmed when the man soon lay down and fell asleep right after the taxi started moving.

The man kicked his feet around as the car swayed, but they soon reached the destination.

Despite the driver's attempts to wake him, saying, 'We're here, home! Wake up! We're here!', the man showed no signs of waking up.

The site manager, called for assistance by the driver, arrived. This taxi company has a system where multiple employees respond to troubles.

The site manager's calls finally roused the man, but he attempted to go back to sleep by closing the door.

He was woken up again and made to pay the fare, but he tried to leave without paying.

Suddenly, he became violent.

The man, refusing to pay, pushed the shoulder of the site manager who tried to stop him.

The next moment, he ran away, disappearing into the city.

On July 3rd, Yunus Emre Tepe, a 27-year-old unemployed Turkish national, was arrested on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury. He is suspected of hitting a man's face to avoid paying the fare.

During questioning, the man stated, 'I might have raised my hand when I was about to be caught.'

It is believed that the man was drinking at the time.

