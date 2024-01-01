Officer Arrested for Assaulting Woman in Police Box

TOKYO, Jul 04 (News On Japan) - A Tokyo Metropolitan Police inspector from the Yoyogi Police Station was arrested for assaulting a woman in her 20s during questioning at a police box.

Inspector Masatsugu Yoshida (56) of the Yoyogi Police Station is suspected of pushing the woman onto the floor and causing injuries, including a neck bruise, that required about one week to heal. The incident occurred on June 19 at the police box in front of Yoyogi-Uehara Station.

According to the police, the woman was being questioned at the police box for entering a facility unrelated to her.

Yoshida admitted to the allegations, stating, 'I pushed her to the floor because she tried to leave without speaking.'

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police commented, 'This is an outrageous act and extremely regrettable. We will deal with it strictly.'

Source: ANN