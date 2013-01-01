Japan on alert as more quakes expected

Ishikawa, Jan 02 ( News On Japan ) - Following the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that hit Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday afternoon, Japan's Meteorological Agency has downgraded all tsunami warnings along the Sea of Japan to advisories as of 1:15 AM, while continuing to urge residents to stay alert.

The agency warns that earthquakes of similar intensity could occur for about a week, particularly in the next two to three days.

Tsunamis were observed in several cities in Ishikawa, with Wajima reporting a tsunami over 120 centimeters and Kanazawa recording a 90-centimeter tsunami. Other prefectures also reported tsunami sightings, with expectations of repeated hits to the coast, possibly increasing in height.

In response to the maximum intensity 7 earthquake on the Noto Peninsula, the Meteorological Agency has appealed for continued evacuation. Although the major tsunami warning for Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture was downgraded to a tsunami warning at 8:30 PM on the 1st, the agency emphasized the ongoing danger, stating, "It is definitely not safe, so we want people to continue evacuating."

In Nanao City, two individuals, a man in his 50s trapped under a lantern and a woman in her 50s trapped under a collapsed house, have died. In Wajima City, a teenage boy died after being trapped under a collapsed building, while a man in his 70s was fatally trapped under a house in Hakui City. In Shika Town, a man in his 90s has also died.

Fire departments and hospitals in Ishikawa, Niigata, Fukui, Toyama, and Gifu reported injuries from falling objects and broken bones. Wajima's fire department received over 50 reports of collapsed houses and is responding to people trapped under debris.

Following the earthquake, more than 80 jolts have been observed in the region. Hospitals in Suzu and Wajima are treating patients, despite challenges such as damaged roads and reliance on backup generators.

In Toyama Prefecture, police in Himi city received reports of road cracks, and Oyabe city officials reported broken water pipes. Around 100 people sought shelter in Nomi City's city hall in Ishikawa. The Hokuriku Electric Power Company shut down two generators at its Nanao Ota thermal power plant, leaving tens of thousands of households without power in Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures.

Shinkansen bullet train services, including the Akita, Hokuriku, and Joetsu lines, were partially suspended. The Nuclear Regulation Authority observed a blast and a burning smell at the Shika nuclear power plant, but the plant operator assured that the two nuclear reactors could function properly using alternative systems.

Major telecom carriers in Japan are experiencing service disruptions, and NTT West reported potential unavailability of internet and IP phone services in parts of Ishikawa Prefecture, raising concerns about emergency phone services.

Neighboring countries are also at risk of tsunamis, with South Korea observing tsunamis and urging coastal evacuations. Authorities in Russia and North Korea are alerting residents to stay vigilant amidst these developments.