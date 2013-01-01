Five Coast Guard personnel dead in fiery collision with JAL plane at Haneda Airport

TOKYO, Jan 02 ( News On Japan ) - A Japan Airlines flight arriving at Tokyo's Haneda Airport collided and caught fire with an aircraft from the Japan Coast Guard, leaving five of the six crew aboard dead.

Tuesday's accident occurred before 6 PM on Runway C between JAL Flight 516 from New Chitose Airport and the Japan Coast Guard plane, which was engaging in security and rescue operations.

According to Japan Airlines, the flight was carrying 367 passengers, including 8 children, and 12 crew members, totaling 379 people. All of them were evacuated. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, 17 people were injured.

Only the pilot managed to escape from the Coast Guard aircraft, while the remaining five, who were unable to escape, were found but were confirmed dead at the scene.

The Coast Guard aircraft was scheduled to head to Niigata for the transportation of supplies in response to the magnitude 7 earthquake that occurred on the Noto Peninsula on the previous day.

As a result of this accident, most domestic flights at Haneda Airport were canceled for the day.