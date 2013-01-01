Five Coast Guard personnel dead in fiery collision with JAL plane at Haneda Airport

TOKYO, Jan 02 (News On Japan) -
A Japan Airlines flight arriving at Tokyo's Haneda Airport collided and caught fire with an aircraft from the Japan Coast Guard, leaving five of the six crew aboard dead.
Tuesday's accident occurred before 6 PM on Runway C between JAL Flight 516 from New Chitose Airport and the Japan Coast Guard plane, which was engaging in security and rescue operations.
According to Japan Airlines, the flight was carrying 367 passengers, including 8 children, and 12 crew members, totaling 379 people. All of them were evacuated. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, 17 people were injured.
Only the pilot managed to escape from the Coast Guard aircraft, while the remaining five, who were unable to escape, were found but were confirmed dead at the scene.
The Coast Guard aircraft was scheduled to head to Niigata for the transportation of supplies in response to the magnitude 7 earthquake that occurred on the Noto Peninsula on the previous day.
As a result of this accident, most domestic flights at Haneda Airport were canceled for the day.
At least 30 deaths have been reported as of Tuesday afternoon following the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck at around 4:10 PM Monday in Shika Town, Ishikawa Prefecture, with many more feared trapped under collapsed buildings.
Large-scale fires burned out of control in Wajima City in the northern half of Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, on the first night after the quake.
A tourist attraction in Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, has been damaged by the earthquake, with footage showing a large amount of earth and trees collapsing into the sea followed by clouds of dust.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa said it has been confirmed that many buildings collapsed after Monday's magnitude 7.6 earthquake.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito in his New Year address released Monday expressed hope that people will continue to support each other with compassion in the coming year, while noting how the world has been grappling with ongoing conflicts and natural disasters.
The sending of New Year cards in Japan over the last 45 years has dwindling to less than half, a historic low since the beginning of an annual survey.
About 1.06 million young people in Japan will celebrate New Year's Day as new adults, at the age of 18.
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Tokyo Disneyland is taking a walk down memory lane with precious footage of visitors through the ages.
A breakthrough has been made in the grisly discovery of a body found in a suitcase in Tama River, near Haneda Airport, with police identifying the victim as 46-year-old Yuiji Hara, whose occupation remains unknown.
Japan's traditional New Year's osechi dishes sold in supermarkets have risen by more than 1100 yen compared to last year.
A 58-year-old man, previously arrested for abducting a high school girl, has been re-arrested for neglecting her at his home, leading to her death from an overdose of over-the-counter medicine.
A Kyoto City initiative aimed to reducing car congestion around tourist sites, offering 500-yen gift coupons, has been flooded with bogus applications, with 99 percent of entries deemed fraudulent.
As year-end travel hits full swing, an ongoing strike by Jetstar Japan crew over unpaid wages has led to the cancellation of 17 flights in Japan, affecting over 2,600 people.
The Tokyo stock market finished trading on Friday at its highest year-end level in 34 years.
A rocket fueled by cow dung and urine is preparing for launch in Taiki, Hokkaido, a town with a bovine population 5 times greater than humans, known as the "Town Close to Space."