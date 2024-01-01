Aerial view reveals full scale of damage in Noto Peninsula earthquake
Ishikawa, Jan 03 (News On Japan) - A day after the earthquake that hit the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture, the extent of the damage, including large-scale fires and tsunami impacts, is gradually becoming clear in the affected areas.
Aerial footage captured on the 2nd shows collapsed buildings in the city of Wajima, with people waiting for rescue, and in Suzu City, traces of buildings and other structures being swept away by the tsunami are visible.
