Fire rips through old Kitakyushu shopping arcade

Kitakyushu, Jan 03 ( News On Japan ) - A fire which broken out in one of Kitakyushu's oldest shopping districts on Wednesday has ravaging the historic Uomachi Gintengai shopping arcade.

The blaze was reported from around 3:10 PM and concentrated in an area known for its historic buildings.

Uomachi Gintengai is Japan's first covered shopping arcade, established in 1951.

Tanga Market, located nearby, experienced two major fires the year before last.