Woman hit by train after being pushed off platform in Tokyo, man arrested for attempted murder

TOKYO, Jan 06 ( News On Japan ) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon for attempted murder after allegedly pushing a woman in her 60s onto the tracks at Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, causing her to be hit by a train.

The woman fell from platform 6 of JR Shinagawa Station, but was rescued and reportedly conscious.

Tokyo police arrested the male suspect of unknown occupation from Tondabayashi City, Osaka Prefecture, on charges of attempted murder.

Investigations are continuing into the details of the incident.