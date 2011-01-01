Ship-based mobile stations debut in quake-affected Noto

Ishikawa, Jan 07 ( News On Japan ) - As communication failures continue in areas affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, NTT Docomo and KDDI have begun operating an off-shore base station from the seabed cable-laying ship "Kizuna."

This service came into operation Saturday afternoon, providing mobile phone connectivity within a few kilometers of the vessel.

NTT Docomo and KDDI advise that the shipboard base station is only a temporary satellite link, and that all unnecessary and non-urgent communications be avoided.