Ship-based mobile stations debut in quake-affected Noto
Ishikawa, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - As communication failures continue in areas affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, NTT Docomo and KDDI have begun operating an off-shore base station from the seabed cable-laying ship "Kizuna."
This service came into operation Saturday afternoon, providing mobile phone connectivity within a few kilometers of the vessel.
NTT Docomo and KDDI advise that the shipboard base station is only a temporary satellite link, and that all unnecessary and non-urgent communications be avoided.
Jan 07 (TBS NEWS) - 能登半島地震の被災地で通信障害が続く中、NTTドコモとKDDIは石川県輪島市の沿岸で船の上の基地局の運用を始めたと発表しました。船の数キロ以内であれば携帯電話が使えるということです。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Jan 07
NHK - Jan 04
Japanese seismologists have estimated that a recent earthquake observed in Ishikawa Prefecture was almost as powerful as the mega quake that generated violent jolts and massive tsunami off eastern Japan in 2011.
News On Japan - Dec 29
A rocket fueled by cow dung and urine is preparing for launch in Taiki, Hokkaido, a town with a bovine population 5 times greater than humans, known as the "Town Close to Space."
NHK - Dec 29
Japan's space agency says it will make a second attempt to launch the country's new flagship H3 rocket on February 15.
Business Times - Dec 28
JAPAN’S nuclear power regulator on Wednesday (Dec 27) lifted an operational ban imposed on Tokyo Electric Power Company’s (Tepco) Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant two years ago, allowing it to work towards gaining local permission to restart.
Oricon - Dec 26
As the fitness craze continues, some worry about the link between increased male hormones and baldness.
AFP - Dec 26
Japan's SLIM space probe entered the Moon's orbit on Monday in a major step towards the country's first successful lunar landing, expected next month.
NHK - Dec 24
NHK has learned that final arrangements are underway to have at least 2 Japanese astronauts join a mission to explore the moon's surface.
News On Japan - Dec 23
A recent surge in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, as captured on footage from a warehouse and during routine garbage collection, is ringing alarm bells at the Tokyo Fire Department.
News On Japan - Dec 21
Tokyo is currently facing an unprecedented surge in streptocococcal infections, marking the first instance since record-keeping commenced in 1999 that these infections have escalated to an alert level.
News On Japan - Dec 20
Japan's space agency is looking to develop satellites capable of crashing into an astroid that is heading towards earth in order to change its trajectory and save the planet.
AA - Dec 14
Japan on Tuesday announced its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron XBB.1.5 coronavirus subvariant.
Carros Show - Dec 09
Recently, in Tokyo, Japan, one of the most interesting and largest robot exhibitions in the world, IREX 2023, took place at the Big Sight exhibition center.
News On Japan - Dec 09
Environmental impact analysis necessary for finalizing the Linear Chuo Shinkansen's route between Nagoya and Osaka has been launched by JR Central.
News On Japan - Dec 09
The Osaka Motor Show, one of the largest motor events in western Japan, kicked of Friday with car manufacturers from around the world showcasing cutting-edge technologies focusing on innovative new modes of mobility.
CNA - Dec 09
In an effort to remain competitive in a sector that is increasingly conscious of its carbon footprint, Japan's major marine engine manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to reach net zero targets.