Investigation into Widespread Age Falsification of Puppies and Kittens

TOKYO, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - Japan's Environment Ministry is investigating the possibility of habitual falsification of birth dates for dogs and cats, which cannot be legally sold under 56 days old due to concerns about the risk of infectious diseases.

According to the ministry, numerous cases were found where the average weight of animals sold at 19 pet auction venues was significantly lower than expected for those over 56 days old.

Around 700 breeders were found to have falsified birth dates or had discrepancies in their records, leading to administrative guidance from local authorities.

The ministry is looking into the possibility that falsification of birth dates has become a common practice, as younger pets are more popular.

