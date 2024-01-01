Japan is Changing Colors

TOKYO, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - Once considered a taboo, black wedding dresses are now gaining popularity in Japan. But what's behind this trend, and how are colors evolving in various aspects of life?

Why the Popularity of Black Dresses?

Firstly, let's look at wedding dresses. In March 2022, a wedding reception took place where Keisuke Inukai (41) and Kana (27) wore black dresses, which were well-received. Sharing their photos on social media, they received many positive comments:

"Chic and cool! If you want to wear it, you should."

"I want to wear a black dress if I have a wedding!"

However, there were also opinions like:

"The wedding looks like a funeral..."

"I wouldn't be happy if my daughter chose black."

Despite mixed opinions, black wedding dresses are becoming increasingly popular. Kana Inukai mentioned, "I was a bit concerned about what others might think, but I decided on it because it was a unique color that suited me and was different from others."

When consulting with a wedding company, they suggested talking to parents. Kana's mother revealed, "Actually, I also wore black." Kana added, "It was very well received by parents, relatives, and friends. I'm glad I chose black."

According to Ayaka Suzuki from the wedding information site "Minna no Wedding," the casualization of weddings post-COVID-19 and the influence of chic Korean weddings have contributed to this trend.

The Diversification of Colors

Moving on to other items, school bags (randoseru) have traditionally been red or black. However, the color options have diversified significantly. For the 2025 school year, Seiban offers 38 models with 258 products in 37 colors. Popular colors include black for boys (66%) and pink (27%) and purple (26%) for girls, with over 40% of buyers prioritizing color in their selection.

The 2024 trend is muted colors, with a preference for subdued shades like "milk tea beige" and "sherbet pink" over bright ones.

Even in home appliances, traditionally white, there's a shift towards black for a unified and stylish interior look.

In the realm of high school baseball uniforms, traditionally white or gray, OISCA Hamamatsu International High School in Shizuoka Prefecture switched from ivory to purple two years ago. Coach Koji Nagai said, "We chose an impactful color with the players to attract attention and curb the decline in interest in baseball."

This shift in color preferences reflects changing tastes and a desire for individuality and style in various aspects of life.

Source: TBS