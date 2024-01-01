Emperor's Family Enjoys Bonsai Exhibition in Tokyo

TOKYO, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, and their daughter, Princess Aiko, attended the "Kokufu Bonsai Exhibition" at an art museum in Ueno Park on Friday evening, viewing the top prize-winning "Shinpaku" juniper.

The Shinpaku, originating from Itoigawa in Niigata Prefecture, is estimated to be 400 years old. The Emperor inquired about the judging criteria for the "Kokufu Prize."

Emperor Naruhito is known to have been interested in bonsai since his junior high school days.

It has been 18 years since Empress Masako last attended the "Kokufu Bonsai Exhibition," and it was Princess Aiko's first visit. Both were seen eagerly bending down to examine the bonsai closely, asking questions as they went.

Source: ANN