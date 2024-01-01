Society | Feb 19

Mountain Burning Sparks Spring's Arrival

YAMAGUCHI, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - In Akiyoshidai, the largest karst plateau in Japan located in Mine City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, the arrival of spring was heralded by the traditional practice of mountain burning.

At 9:30 AM on Sunday, approximately 1,000 local residents and city officials set fire to the plateau, gradually enveloping the 1,140-hectare karst landscape in flames.

The mountain burning event at Akiyoshidai is a tradition that has continued for over 600 years. It is conducted annually around this time to promote the growth of new shoots on the karst plateau and prevent afforestation.

Many tourists visited the site to witness this early spring spectacle set against the backdrop of majestic nature.

A visitor commented, "It was burning more than I expected, it was amazing. I came all the way from Osaka to see this."

With the conclusion of the mountain burning, Akiyoshidai turns the page to spring.

Karst is a type of landscape where the dissolving of the bedrock has created sinkholes, sinking streams, caves, springs, and other characteristic features.

Source: 日テレNEWS

