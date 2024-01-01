Former Bigmotor Kawasaki Manager Fined 200,000 Yen for Cutting Azaleas

YOKOHAMA, Sep 09 (News On Japan) - The Yokohama District Court on Monday sentenced a former manager of Bigmotor's Kawasaki branch to a fine of 200,000 yen for damaging public property by cutting azaleas in front of the store.

The defendant, Tai Magome (33), was charged with cutting six azalea bushes on the sidewalk in front of the former Bigmotor Kawasaki branch in Kanagawa Prefecture in October two years ago.

At the time of the incident, Magome was the manager of the Kawasaki branch.

In the ruling on the 9th, the Yokohama District Court stated, “This was a bold and anti-normative act. The defendant's compliance with the headquarters' directive out of concern for demotion reflects self-preservation,” and handed down a guilty verdict with a fine of 200,000 yen.

This marks the first verdict in a series of trials related to incidents involving the former Bigmotor company.

Source: ANN