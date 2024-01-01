News On Japan
Business

Former Bigmotor Kawasaki Manager Fined 200,000 Yen for Cutting Azaleas

YOKOHAMA, Sep 09 (News On Japan) - The Yokohama District Court on Monday sentenced a former manager of Bigmotor's Kawasaki branch to a fine of 200,000 yen for damaging public property by cutting azaleas in front of the store.

The defendant, Tai Magome (33), was charged with cutting six azalea bushes on the sidewalk in front of the former Bigmotor Kawasaki branch in Kanagawa Prefecture in October two years ago.

At the time of the incident, Magome was the manager of the Kawasaki branch.

In the ruling on the 9th, the Yokohama District Court stated, “This was a bold and anti-normative act. The defendant's compliance with the headquarters' directive out of concern for demotion reflects self-preservation,” and handed down a guilty verdict with a fine of 200,000 yen.

This marks the first verdict in a series of trials related to incidents involving the former Bigmotor company.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Former Bigmotor Kawasaki Manager Fined 200,000 Yen for Cutting Azaleas

The Yokohama District Court on Monday sentenced a former manager of Bigmotor's Kawasaki branch to a fine of 200,000 yen for damaging public property by cutting azaleas in front of the store.

Lightning Strike Injures 9 at Tochigi Live Event

A lightning strike at a live event venue in Moka City, Tochigi Prefecture, injured nine people, but none are in life-threatening condition.

Shogi Association Marks 100th Anniversary with Grand Unveiling of New Hall

The Japan Shogi Association celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday, hosting a commemorative ceremony in Tokyo, along with the unveiling of a newly completed Shogi Hall.

World's Largest E-Scooter Service Announces Full-Scale Japan Entry

Lime, the world’s largest electric scooter-sharing service, has announced a collaboration with a major insurance company to pursue a full-scale entry into the Japanese market.

Man Suspected of Abducting 3 Girls, 1 Dead

A man was arrested in Higashi-Osaka for allegedly abducting three girls, one of whom has died, with around 80 empty medicine shells discovered in his home.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Canadian firm 'disappointed' by Seven & i's rejection of takeover bid

A major Canadian convenience store operator says it is disappointed that Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings has rejected its takeover offer, but it remains willing to negotiate. (NHK)

Sharp to Enter Electric Vehicle Market

Sharp announced last Friday that it will enter the development and sales of electric vehicles (EVs) using an EV platform developed by its parent company, Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, with the aim of launching sales in a few years.

Why Japanese Companies are Hungry for Share Buybacks

The number of share buybacks this year in Japan is on the rise, and it's possible that we'll see a record number by the time winter rolls around.

Toyota Restarts Production of Three Models Following Certification Scandal

Toyota Motor Corporation has resumed production of three car models, including the Yaris Cross, after a three-month suspension due to certification irregularities, the company announced on September 4.

Fukuoka Minimum Wage Increases by 51 Yen, Reaches Record 992 Yen

The Fukuoka Prefectural Labor Bureau under the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced a 51-yen increase in the minimum wage for Fukuoka Prefecture, bringing the hourly wage to 992 yen, marking the largest increase to date.

World's Largest E-Scooter Service Announces Full-Scale Japan Entry

Lime, the world’s largest electric scooter-sharing service, has announced a collaboration with a major insurance company to pursue a full-scale entry into the Japanese market.

Rice Shortage Triggers Price Hike in Packaged Rice Products

The shortage of rice is causing prices to increase, and this is affecting packaged rice products, which are known for their long shelf life.

Sources: Seven & i sees buyout price from Canadian firm as too low

Sources say Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings has decided it cannot accept a takeover bid from a Canadian firm at this point, as the buyout price is too low to match its corporate value. (NHK)